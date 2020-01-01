Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.16

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 6639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth $260,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 59.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

