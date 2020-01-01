Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $14,600.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trupanion by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

