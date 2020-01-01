TrustVerse Tops One Day Volume of $352,481.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $352,481.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

