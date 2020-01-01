UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.6%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $207.75 and last traded at $207.75, 5 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

