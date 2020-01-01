United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.14

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UCG remained flat at $GBX 5.88 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday. 84 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56. United Carpets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that United Carpets Group will post 160 EPS for the current year.

United Carpets Group Company Profile

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

