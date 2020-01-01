Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Trading Down 1.3%

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.54 ($1.09) and last traded at A$1.57 ($1.11), 258,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.59 ($1.12).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.58.

Uniti Wireless Company Profile (ASX:UWL)

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

