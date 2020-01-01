Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE UBP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 4,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $776.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. Corporate insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

