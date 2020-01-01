USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ULVM stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

