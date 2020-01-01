Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Achieves $4.98 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $332,188.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

