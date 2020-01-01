Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58, 633,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 298,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

