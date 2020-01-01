Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 444,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:VHI opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $624.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Valhi has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valhi by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valhi by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

