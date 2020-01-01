Value and Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Income Trust stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1,415.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.89. Value and Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.15 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

