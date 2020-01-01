Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,373. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $17,395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 152,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valvoline by 84.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

