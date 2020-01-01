Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.33

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

Shares of GRNV stock traded down A$0.28 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting A$26.58 ($18.85). 3,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$26.75.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.