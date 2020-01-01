VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

