VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA EMAG opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.