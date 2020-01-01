VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

