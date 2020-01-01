VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ITM stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

