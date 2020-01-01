VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3867 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of DURA opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.