VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6388 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

