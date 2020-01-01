VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SHYD stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

