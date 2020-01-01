Vanessa Musuele Acquires 2,045 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Vanessa Musuele bought 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,020.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at C$18,992.40.

TSE RSI opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.54 and a 1-year high of C$6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $519.18 million and a PE ratio of -61.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.35.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

