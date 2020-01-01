Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 840,700 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Also, CEO Joseph Army acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 25.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 141,539 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAPO stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 110.06% and a negative return on equity of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

