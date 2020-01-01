Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.87. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 650.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

