VE EQ WGHT/ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.61 (ASX:MVW)

VE EQ WGHT/ETF (ASX:MVW) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of VE EQ WGHT/ETF stock traded down A$0.55 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting A$31.56 ($22.38). 30,783 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$31.01.

