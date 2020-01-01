VE MIDCAP/ETF (ASX:MVE) Announces $0.45 Interim Dividend

VE MIDCAP/ETF (ASX:MVE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of ASX MVE traded down A$0.34 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$29.53 ($20.94). 100 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of A$28.73.

