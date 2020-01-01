VE RESOURC/ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.63 (ASX:MVR)

VE RESOURC/ETF (ASX:MVR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

ASX:MVR traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$30.65 ($21.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$29.30.

