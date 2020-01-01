VE SMALL/ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.38 (ASX:MVS)

VE SMALL/ETF (ASX:MVS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of ASX MVS traded down A$0.25 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$20.86 ($14.79). The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$20.80.

