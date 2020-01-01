Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $484,823.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

