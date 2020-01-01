Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, 121,231 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 118,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.15% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $554,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

