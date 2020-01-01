Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, 466,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 172,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

