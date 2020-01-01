VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Trading Down 7%

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) shares dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.58, approximately 589,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 609,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the third quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 16.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

