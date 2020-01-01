VoteCoin (VOT) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. VoteCoin has a market cap of $125,848.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00386090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 72,524,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

