Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of WAKE stock remained flat at $$19.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 548. Wake Forest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

