Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Waters stock opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average is $217.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $174.95 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

