Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.12.

In other Wayfair news, COO James Savarese sold 1,830 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $192,406.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,919 shares in the company, valued at $50,984,383.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,373 shares of company stock worth $2,357,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.86. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

