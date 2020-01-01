WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIE opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.