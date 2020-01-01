WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA WBIF opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.