WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 0.2%

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (ETR:WCMK)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €4.99 ($5.80) and last traded at €4.99 ($5.80), approximately 4,879 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.98 ($5.79).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.47. The firm has a market cap of $682.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.95.

About WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

