Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WBS opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after buying an additional 98,372 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

