Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

1/1/2020 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/26/2019 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2019 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2019 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/11/2019 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

11/22/2019 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2019 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2019 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of MTX opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 123.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

