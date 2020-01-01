Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wendys (WEN)

Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/1/2020 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/13/2019 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

11/7/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 10.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

