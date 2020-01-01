Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ERC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,661. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

