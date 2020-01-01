Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

