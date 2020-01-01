Windlab (ASX:WND) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Windlab Ltd (ASX:WND)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.71 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), 1,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Windlab Company Profile (ASX:WND)

Windlab Limited develops, finances, constructs, and operates wind farms in Australia, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and the United States. It also provides asset management services to various opertaing wind farms. The company has development projects with a capacity of approximately 7,000 megawatts.

