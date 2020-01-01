Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $100.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush set a $88.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.23. 273,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,987. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.