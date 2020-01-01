WINk Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.23 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000905 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

