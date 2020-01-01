WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.13, 32,106 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 3,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.