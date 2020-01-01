Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron Sells 3,500 Shares

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $413,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $124.78.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

