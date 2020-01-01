X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Up 12.3%

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.46, 156,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,356% from the average session volume of 4,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of X T L Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

